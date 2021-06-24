Smoke Up: Seth Rogen Convinces Conan O'Brien To Smoke Some Weed On Air!

Seth Rogen managed to persuade host Conan O'Brien to smoke a joint on air during one of the final episodes of his talk show. The late night host's show, Conan will end its 11-year run so he threw caution to the wind and lit up when his guest Rogen, who's known for his stoner comedies, handed him a joint. Posted By Persist

