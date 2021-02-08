Well Damn: Tesla Invests $1.5 Billion Into Bitcoin & Will Soon Start Accepting It As Payment!
The electric vehicle maker said Monday in an annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it has put an aggregate $1.5 billion into bitcoin under a new investment policy and that the company may “acquire and hold digital assets from time to time or long term.” Bitcoin’s price shot up more than 14% after Tesla’s disclosure to a new all-time high of $44,801, based on CoinDesk’s Bitcoin Price Index. Posted By Persist
