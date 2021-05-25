Da Ivy League - Wrldwide (Mental Health/Suicide Awareness) [Sponsored]

No matter how you are feeling, you are truly Never Alone. If you’ve been feeling like you have no one to talk to, please, at the least call one of these numbers below. You are Loved.❤️
1-800-273-8255 (Mental Health/ Suicide)
1-800-737-7328 (Domestic Abuse/ Sexual Assault)
1-800-622-4357 (Substance Abuse)

