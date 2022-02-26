Well Damn: Joe Rogan Blasts Bill Gates For Giving Health Advice! "You Got Man Boobs & A Gut"
During the JRE podcast discussing diet research, Joe Rogan called out the Microsoft co-founder for pushing plant-based alternatives as a sole replacement for meat. Rogan argued that the 66-year-old billionaire shouldn’t be lecturing others due to his “piss poor” health. He also questioned whether the billionaire was making a profit for pushing the alternatives. Posted By Persist
