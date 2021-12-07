Nick Cannon In Tears After Announcing His Youngest Son Died From A Brain Tumor... At 5 Months Old!
"Nick Cannon just shared some devastating news, his youngest child has died from a brain tumor.
An emotional Cannon made the announcement Tuesday on "The Nick Cannon Show," telling his audience his 5-month-old son, Zen, passed away. Nick says things took a turn for the worse around Thanksgiving, and the tumor began to grow very quickly."- TMZ.COM
Posted by Thrillz
