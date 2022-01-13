Scammed: Youtuber Logan Paul Gets Duped Buying $3.5 Million Of Fake Pokemon Cards!
Logan Paul revealed on his YouTube channel on Thursday that the first edition Pokemon sealed case he bought last month for $3.5 million was indeed fake. The box was sold to him by the famed high-end card dealer Matt Allen (known as Shyne150 on Instagram), who said that he bought the case for $2.7 million. Allen said he felt comfortable flipping the case to Paul because the case had been authenticated by BBCE, a company out of Indiana which specializes in authenticating sealed boxes and cases. Upon suspicion that it could be fake, Paul flew to Chicago and in a hotel room was joined by Allen and Steve Hart, the owner of BBCE who confirmed it was all fake. Posted By Persist
