Former QAnon Follower Apologizes To Anderson Cooper For Thinking He Ate Babies!
During a clip from the upcoming CNN Special Report "Inside the QAnon Conspiracy," Cooper confronted Jitarth Jadeja and asked if he believed "high level Democrats and celebrities were worshiping Satan and drinking the blood of children." "Anderson, I thought you did that," Jadeja began. "And I would like to apologize for that right now. So I apologize for thinking that you ate babies. But yeah, a hundred percent." Cooper the asked, "You actually believed that I was drinking the blood of children?" "Yes, I did," answered Jadeja, who claims he stopped following QAnon in June, 2019. The conspiracy arose after a user named Q shared a wide range of unsubstantiated theories on the 4chan message board back in 2017. A right-wing community soon formed to uphold the idea that a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles in government, business and media are attempting to undermine former President Donald Trump. Posted by Abdul
