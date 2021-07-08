Cooli Highh - Time Intro [San Diego/Arkansas Independent Artist]
Cooli Highh Recently Dropped A Tape Hosted By Dj Vip Called #9Hrs Out Now On All Dsp’s
9Hrs -
https://open.spotify.com/track/4K0MUfNj9qcxaWBeqp2Qb6?si=z5MUKRecTdSKHGREv0HalQ&dl_branch=1
Trap Tape1 -
https://open.spotify.com/album/7coDreRmybpNF1Sf2Xq76O?si=3KLT9Jq9QvWxpSlqQ08hjQ&dl_branch=1
Follow Cooli On Social Media
https://mobile.twitter.com/thecoolihighh
https://www.instagram.com/thecoolihighh
https://open.spotify.com/artist/2aazH0SENkZ02x5bbQh5zU?si=Ix8pXce2RNOFjU0TADuqzA
Verse/Collabs and Ect [email protected]
