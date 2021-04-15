"You Better Get Yourself Over There N***a, Do It" Teacher Placed On Leave After Video Shows Her Calling Black Student N-Word During Altercation!

The Oklahoma teacher was placed on administrative leave this week after calling a student the n-word during class.



The altercation between the unidentified male student and female teacher took place at Holdenville High School on Friday.



The superintendent issued a statement on the teacher being placed on administrative leave. ‘Holdenville Public Schools’ main priority is the safety and well-being of our students. The district is fully aware of the incident that occurred at our high school on Friday, April 9, 2021,’ Superintendent Randy Davenport said in the statement.



‘At this time, the staff member in question has been placed on administrative leave and will be through the duration of a full investigation is completed.’



The student is seen pacing back and forth talking to someone on the phone saying that he’s going to walk home and that the teacher had been yelling at him.



The teacher stated that he may not be home soon and that she would be keeping him at school.



The student then proceeds to call her a b*tch as he tries to get out of the classroom.



After a series of exchanges happen between the two and then the student tells the teacher 'You better be watching who you touching, n***a.' Then the teacher opens her mouth and says, "You better get yourself over there ******, do it!"