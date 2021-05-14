He Wanted All The Smoke: Detainee Brawls With Sheriff's Deputies Before Court Appearance!
(NO SOUND). Four Cook County Sheriff’s deputies were injured Wednesday morning, when a detainee attacked one of the deputies before a hearing at the Skokie courthouse. Investigators say Jerome Townsel, 30, was waiting for a court appearance when he attacked a sheriff's deputy. Three other deputies jumped in to help subdue him and were struck in the face and head. Posted By Persist
