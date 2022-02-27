Brave: Ukrainian Soldier Blows Himself Up To Destroy Bridge & Prevent Russian Tanks From Advancing!
Amid an ongoing attack by Russia, Ukrainian military leaders are touting what they describe as one soldier's bravery in the face of invaders. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on social media that one of the country's soldiers had detonated a bridge — killing himself in the process — in an effort to prevent Russian tanks from advancing. Posted By Persist
