Gunna And Big U Full Interview Episode 3 [BIG U x WSHH CHECC'N-IN]
Listen to the full episode here: https://link.chtbl.com/CheccNIn
WSHH Presents: CHECC'N-IN @gunna X @lilduke60 X @higherlevelbear Join @bigu1 Episode 3
Big U breaks down the true meaning of what it is to CHECC'N-IN touching on topics never discussed before.
GUNNA X BEAR x LIL DUKE join Big U on episode 3. discussing growing up in Shady Park, becoming NH crips, Meeting Young Thug, Nipsey Hussle, Hip Hop beefs and more
Executive Produced by Eugene “Big U '' Henley @bigu1, Doe Henderson @dynastydoe, Danny @Dany2times Cotton, KP (@kpdatpiff) Reilly @higherlevelbear and Oby Okoye.
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS