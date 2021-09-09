The Matrix Resurrections (Official Trailer)
The trailer features clips of Neo (Keanu Reeves), Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), and Neil Patrick Harris playing the role of Neo’s therapist. The Matrix: Resurrections is written and directed by Lana Wachowski, who co-directed and co-wrote the first three Matrix films with her sister Lilly Wachowski. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters and on HBO Max’s ad-free plan on December 22nd. In theaters and on HBO Max December 22. Posted By Persist
