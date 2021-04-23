American Attorney Lin Wood Receives Standing Ovation After Calling Out The "Illuminati" ... "I Don't Fear Them At All"
Lin Wood hyped a crowd in Oklahoma over the weekend over what he believes should be done to members of an alleged international cabal of child-trafficking satanists. Wood proceeded to tell off a list of politicians whom he believed should be furnished with a recording of his remarks, specifically singling out “the Clintons, the Obamas, the Bidens and the Bushes.”. Posted By Persist
