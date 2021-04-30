T Dot illdude “Smoking Good" (ft. Charlie Heat) Official Video

BROKEN? 41,918 views

The official music video for "Smoking Good (ft. Charlie Heat)”, from Tdot illdude’s critically acclaimed EP “Dopamine Damage” is out now on Underrated Music Group LLC. Stream the new EP here: https://foundation-media.ffm.to/dopaminedamage

Directed by: Damien Sandoval

Executive Produced by: Tdot illdude

Follow Tdot Illdude On Social Media:

Tdot Illdude Official Site: https://www.dotsquiat.com/

Tdot Illdude On Twitter: https://twitter.com/dotsquiat

Tdot Illdude On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dotsquiat/

Tdot Illdude On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dotsquiat/

Label: Underrated Music Group @underratedmg

Contact: Denver Mike @itsdenvermike

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS