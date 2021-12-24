Neighbor Gets Humiliated In Front Of His Wife After Getting Caught Stealing!

This is pretty damn satisfying. After being completely fed up with his neighbors stealing from him, Youtuber WhistlinDiesel set up some cameras and used some Apple Airtags to track his stuff. Here's the set up and the execution of tracking and confronting the the theif.



Among the footage he caught, the theif himself spray painting one of the cell cameras. Thankfully he completely missed the camera hidden in the trees.



After having his stuff repeatedly stolen WhistlinDiesel took matters into his own hands and put up a few motion sensor cell cameras to try to catch the robbers in action. Among the items that were stolen were 3 compound bows, a leafblower, 3 tailgates, and some other things of sentimental value.



Watch as he confronts the theif with the help of the local Sheriff and a search warrant. Posted By Ghost