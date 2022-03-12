"You're Famous Because Of Your Father & Ray J" Dude Goes Off On Kim Kardashian After She Tried Giving Advice To Women About Working Hard!
Via @thomas_thevillain_bishop. Kim Kardashian's recent advice encouraging women in business to work harder is being blasted online by some who call the remarks insensitive and hypocritical. Social media Jim doesn't actually work for her wealth. Others were more offended by her words that seemed to imply that all women, including those with fewer economic advantages than her, just weren't working hard enough. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS