Well Damn: Former Deputy Staged Fake Search To Steal $2 Million In Marijuana & Cash!
A former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison for orchestrating and leading a $2 million armed robbery – staged as a legitimate law enforcement search – at a downtown Los Angeles warehouse where more than half a ton of marijuana and over $600,000 in cash was stolen. Posted By Persist
