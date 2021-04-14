Well Damn: Former Deputy Staged Fake Search To Steal $2 Million In Marijuana & Cash!

BROKEN? 36,651 views

A former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison for orchestrating and leading a $2 million armed robbery – staged as a legitimate law enforcement search – at a downtown Los Angeles warehouse where more than half a ton of marijuana and over $600,000 in cash was stolen. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS