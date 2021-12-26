Thoughts? Scientist Invents Lickable TV Screen That Can Imitate Food Flavours!
We’ve all been there — watching late-night TV and a commercial comes on for something that looks positively drool-worthy. Maybe it’s gooey pizza, a frosty beer, or steaming baby back ribs. We think “how I wish I could get my hands on that right now” but instead settle for a bowl of cereal or some crackers and cheese. A Japanese professor wants to change that, and has developed a prototype for a lickable — yes, lickable — television screen device that can imitate food flavours. According a report from Reuters, the device is called Taste the TV (TTTV) and it uses a carousel of flavour canisters that release in combination to mimic the tastes of particular foods. Posted By PSmooth
