Dude Crazy: Murder Suspect Killed Homeless Man As 'Practice' Before Killing His Ex-Wife!

Months before Nathan Beal’s ex-wife was shot in the head in her car in Browne’s Addition, Andrew Bull, a homeless man, was shot in the head just a few blocks away. Prosecutor Dale Nagy argued Friday that Beal killed Bull as practice for killing his ex-wife. Beal is charged with premeditated murder for allegedly killing his ex-wife, Mary Schaffer, last August. He has been held in the Spokane County Jail on a $1 million bond since September. Posted By Persist

