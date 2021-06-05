Man Allegedly Tries To Overtake Airplane Out Of Los Angeles; FBI Investigating!
Crew members on a Delta flight out of Los Angeles on Friday are credited for saving the aircraft from a man who passengers say attempted to overtake the plane and the FBI is now investigating. Delta flight 386 flew out of Los Angeles International Airport at 11:30 a.m. headed to Nashville. At some point when the plane was in the air, a passenger aboard the aircraft allegedly tried to breach the cockpit. The suspect was zip-tied and passengers aboard the aircraft credited members of the crew for saving the plane. Posted By PSmooth
