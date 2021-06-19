Well Damn: Man Is Arrested & Faces Multiple Charges After Doing A 'Burnout' On A LGBTQ Pride Crosswalk!
A Florida man was arrested and slapped with felony charges on Thursday after he allegedly did a burnout with his pickup truck over a Delray Beach intersection that was painted in honor of Pride Month. Alexander Jerich turned himself in and is now facing criminal mischief, reckless driving, and evidence of prejudice etc. Posted BY Persist
