Rome Lucio - My City Feat. E REAL, YT, C $tackz [HoodRich Films Submitted]

BROKEN? 151 views

Performed by: Rome Lucio, YT, E REAL, C $tackz
Universal Handle: @ItsRomeLucio
IG: @YTNewDayNewMoney
IG: @TheRealE_Real
FB: (Chris Ross)
C $tacks Shot/Visual Edit by: Spooky Spooky Films
Produced by: Gohd Sosa
Recorded at: The F.O.E (Detroit) +1 313 424 7674 Additional Programming: Frankie Biggz Mixed & Mastered by: Frankie Biggz Management: Jesse Blancarte ([email protected]) Promo: Rjay Tehko ([email protected]) Label: Rama Music LLC Distribution: Sony Music/The Orchard Publishing: BMI

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS