B Billz - The Right Time (Intro) [Bronx, Ny Independent Artist]
B Billz drops a visual for the intro song off his debut album called "the right time" which dropped 3.4.22 on all streaming platforms. His New York City Flow dominates the beat with a full arsonal of punch lines and factual bar content.
