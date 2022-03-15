"You Know How To Market Death" Mase Appears To Diss Diddy With New Song "Oracle 2: The Liberation Of Mason Betha"
"Oracle 2: The Liberation Of Mason Betha". Mase appears to sends shots at Diddy for exploiting the Notorious B.I.G.’s death. “I’m not hating on your Billi worth/Right now, I’m only saying what you really work/You ain’t no architect/You just a n***a who know how to market death.”. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS