"You Know How To Market Death" Mase Appears To Diss Diddy With New Song "Oracle 2: The Liberation Of Mason Betha"

"Oracle 2: The Liberation Of Mason Betha". Mase appears to sends shots at Diddy for exploiting the Notorious B.I.G.’s death. “I’m not hating on your Billi worth/Right now, I’m only saying what you really work/You ain’t no architect/You just a n***a who know how to market death.”. Posted By Persist

