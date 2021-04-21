Minneapolis Protesters Surround Semi-Truck After It Drives Near Crowd Celebrating Chauvin Conviction!
Protesters jumped on and surrounded a semi-truck after it drove near a crowd of people celebrating the guilty verdict against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on April 20. Jurors returned a verdict of guilty on all three charges against Chauvin, on trial for the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, after less than 10 hours of deliberation. Posted By Persist
