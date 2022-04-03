Kaddy - Oblivious Feat. Ezraxella [ODF Nation Submitted]
Official music video for Kaddy “Oblivious” feat. Ezraxella. Available everywhere now:
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/kaddy/1355842719
Subscribe to The Kaddy artist channel :
https://youtube.com/channel/UCfgo9Ze1ZKIQ9LPYy4B_U-g
Connect with Kaddy
https://www.instagram.com/papitokaddy
https://m.facebook.com/kaddytakeover
Tiktok : @_damndixon_
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6njS3k1h2I0EXGc0S7Kurh
Director : @SAMPOETRY
Producer : @_YoungTaylor
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS