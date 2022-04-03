Kaddy - Oblivious Feat. Ezraxella [ODF Nation Submitted]

BROKEN? 230 views

Official music video for Kaddy “Oblivious” feat. Ezraxella. Available everywhere now:
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/kaddy/1355842719

Subscribe to The Kaddy artist channel :
https://youtube.com/channel/UCfgo9Ze1ZKIQ9LPYy4B_U-g

Connect with Kaddy
https://www.instagram.com/papitokaddy
https://m.facebook.com/kaddytakeover
Tiktok : @_damndixon_
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6njS3k1h2I0EXGc0S7Kurh

Director : @SAMPOETRY
Producer : @_YoungTaylor

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS