"Frozen After Death" U.S Cryonics Lab Is Currently Keeping The Heads & Bodies Of 180 People Frozen.. To Bring Them Back To Life 100s Of Years From Now
"Cryonics is an experimental area of research in which the bodies of the clinically dead are frozen at -196C so they can later be resuscitated by future medical advances.
People in the industry concede that there is no guarantee of future revival and the procedure itself has long faced scepticism from medical experts. But Cryonics devotees, including their many high-profile clients, are willing to take the gamble for a chance for life after death." - BBC Reel
