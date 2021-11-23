Doorbell Camera Shows Police Officers Catching Up To Waukesha Parade Suspect & Arresting Him!
The suspect accused of mowing down a crowd of holiday revelers in Wisconsin was captured in a doorbell camera before his arrest pleading for help and telling a resident he was waiting for an Uber. The home owner was watching football when the crash occurred, said he had no idea about what had just happened blocks away. Hee invited Brooks inside and gave him a jacket, made him a sandwich and let him use his phone. Posted By Persist
