3 Men Convicted In Ahmaud Arbery's Murder Found Guilty Of Federal Hate Crimes!
Three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery have been found guilty in a federal hate crimes trial. Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan were all convicted of felony murder and other charges in November. Arbery was shot and killed in Brunswick, Georgia, in February 2020. Cellphone video of the incident showed the McMichaels chasing Arbery as he jogged through the neighborhood. The two men cornered the 25-year-old with their pickup truck before Travis McMichael shot Arbery with a shotgun. Bryan helped chase Arbery and recorded the shooting on his cellphone. Posted By Persist
