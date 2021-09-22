Nicki Minaj’s Husband’s Alleged Rape Victim Speaks Out. Claims They Put $20K On Her Lap To Go Away!
Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, pleaded guilty earlier this month for failing to register as a sex offender after he moved to the state of California. Meanwhile Jennifer Hough, whom Petty was convicted of assaulting in 1995, is continuing to share her story. On Wednesday morning, Hough gave her first televised interview on The Real, where she and her lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, discussed her defamation and witness intimidation lawsuit against Petty and Minaj. Before introducing her the hosts told their audience, “We believe that all women’s voices deserve to be heard.” Posted by Abdul
