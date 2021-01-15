Main Gotti Feat. FlyGod Loco & Na$o - Code Red [BAGTALK ENT Submitted]

Chicago’s very own Main Gotti is an up and coming artist from one of the known to be roughest cities in the Midwest. Rapper Main Gotti born (JERMAINE RHODES) spent years perfecting his career since a kid, to becoming one of the hottest artists around his way. Catching attention of many by dropping his first self proclaimed mixtape (WHO IS MAIN GOTTI) and hit singles MADFAH, BAD DREAMS, and 1st&3rd just to name a few. Also creating his own independent label (BAGTALK ENTERTAINMENT). After getting shot and nearly facing a life or death situation. Main Gotti put his career on pause. Now he’s back and more focused on mastering his craft. We could expect great things in the near future starting with his hit single #CODERED featuring FlyGod Loco and Na$o.





