Caught Lackin': Goons Take Turn Shooting Their Op Inside Bronx Barbershop!
On Friday, two men took turns shooting up a barbershop in the Bronx, striking a man numerous times, according to police.
According to the NYPD, the 22-year-old victim was in a barbershop on East Gun Hill Road near Tryon Avenue in Norwood when a masked man entered and began firing on him around 6:45 p.m. According to police, the suspect then passed the weapon to another guy, who also fired numerous shots at the victim.
Shots were fired at the victim’s stomach and leg. According to police, he was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
The assailants bolted for Kings College Place. There have been no arrests. Posted by JR
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS