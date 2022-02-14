Lil Gotit x MKGOINUP - BadBadMan [Unsigned Artist]
NAWF ATLANTA ARTIST #MKGOINUP LINKS UP WITH #LILGOTIT IN LA FOR THEIR NEW VISUAL #BADBADMAN [Shot by @Flyvision] [Prod By @prodbyjahk]
INSTAGRAM:
https://www.instagram.com/mkgoinup_
TWITTER:
https://twitter.com/mkgoinup
SPOTIFY:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/73WAg0AIO4Kjlm9IppjYBZ?si=sZQ-6qjHT3q5NBPLTc4oMg
APPLE:
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/mkgoinup/1460857060
SOUNDCLOUD:
https://soundcloud.com/user-445351855/lilgotit-x-mkgoinup-bad-bad?utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing
Contact: @iamrightaction @rashadsofly for Bookings & Features
