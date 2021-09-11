Houston Alexander Scores First-Round Knockout In Bare Knuckle Debut ... Fans Online Outraged Because He Punched His Already Unconscious Opponent!
Alexander (17-16-1, 1NC MMA) entered his BKFC 21 fight having not competed in the cage since 2017. However, the former UFC fighter still looked the part, and found an opening early on opponent Wes Combs, flooring him in just over half a minute. The only problem? Alexander followed up the knockout with a devastating ground strike as Combs pretty much stared up at the ceiling blankly. It’s a move that would be perfectly understandable in MMA, where you don’t stop until the ref steps in. In bare knuckle boxing, however, there are no ground strikes. Despite what was obviously a foul, the athletic commission in Nebraska appear to have let the victory stand. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS