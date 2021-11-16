SMH: Trump Supporter Shows Up Outside Rittenhouse Trial Courthouse & Gets Into A Heated Confrontation With BLM!
As the jury for the Kyle Rittenhouse trial deliberated Tuesday morning, supporters of the Illinois teen and Black Lives Matter supporters showed up outside the Kenosha courthouse to air their opposing views. As the two groups grew more confrontational, a Trump supporter got into a confrontation match with a Black protester, telling him to "move your Black ass back.". Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS