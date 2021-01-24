Heated: Kanye West Lashes Out At Chance The Rapper In New Documentary Clip "Sit Your A$$ Down!"
Six months ago, Dame Dash visited Kanye West in Wyoming and from that visit, a documentary was created titled “DONDA”. A clip from the documentary has made its rounds on social media. The clip shows Chance The Rapper checking if Kanye West was doing good in the middle of Kanye’s mental breakdown. Chance is trying to talk to Kanye but he screams at Chance to sit down and listen to his album. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS