43-Year-Old Teacher Told 15-Year-Old Boy That She Loved Him... Then Placed Her Beasts On His Chest During Class!

"A now-fired substitute teacher is accused of stepping over the line with students, even hitting one of them in class, and asking them to smoke marijuana with her. Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht, 43, was arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and unlawful communication.

“The investigation determined Hilton-Hecht made inappropriate physical contact with a student during class, invited students to smoke marijuana at her home and sent unwanted and improper communication to students by text message while she was working as a substitute teacher at Myrtle Beach High School,” cops in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, said Thursday.

Hilton-Hecht allegedly crossed the line when a male student at Myrtle Beach High School was doing TikTok dances with other students during class, according to arrest warrants obtained by WMBF. She grabbed the boy–who was younger than 16 years old–by the waist, told him that she loved him, and “physically lifted her breast with both hands and placed it on the chest of the victim,” officers said.

Hilton-Hecht allegedly wrote foul-mouthed texts to students, including the phrase “such nasty little [censored],” and “Yes I am a [censored], I am that WITCH, RICH [censored], Like A [censored] Salem Witch Trial, I am going to [censored] miss all of you.”" - Lawandcrime.com

Posted by Thrillz