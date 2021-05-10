Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Movie Trailer)
Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage. The screenplay is by Kelly Marcel from a story by Tom Hardy and Kelly Marcel. Sony's Venom: Let There Be Carnage opens only in theaters on September 24 in the US. Posted By Persist
