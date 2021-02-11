Tampa Florida's Biggest Artist Tom. G Records King Of The 813 Feat. Gepetto Jackson [JMACENTERPRISES UNLIMITED, LLC Submitted]

Tampa Florida's Biggest Artist Tom. G Records King Of the 813 Feat. Gepetto Jackson Sponsored By JMACENTERPRISES UNLIMITED, LLC



With the Superbowl has come to an end with a victory from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady. The New question pops in the head of entertainers and music tourist, "Who is the Biggest artist coming out of Tampa Florida?" Undeniably it would have to be Tom. G who has carried the city of Tampa on his back for more than 2 decades. We embrace Tom. G on the Worldstar Hip Hop platform with 2020/2021's most talked about artist on Worldstar Gepetto Jackson. What's even more interesting is that Gepetto is from Boston Massachusetts where Tom Brady used to play for New England Patriots and Tom G is from Tampa where Tom Brady is now the face of the Bucs. Looks like history in the making for Sports and the Music Entertainment at the same time. Salutations to both artist and we are looking forward to hearing more...Until then Enjoy King of the 813! … and please if you would like to send Gepetto a few encouraging words... you can write him @



Andre Vann X90758

Walton Correctional Institution Work Camp

301 Institution Rd

Defuniak Springs, FL 32433



Email us @ [email protected]

Follow us @ Gepetto Jackson

