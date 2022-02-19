All Bad: Man Is Left Dangling By His Hands From A Paraglider!
a man in Chile was seen dangling in the air after a paraglider took off. Without any harness or safety cable, the man was seen holding on to the paraglider with just his hands as they flew for a few metres in the air. Luckily, after a few minutes, the pilot was able to control the canopy and maneuver the canopy to lower its altitude, helping the man to land on to a nearby hill where he was reported to be free of any injury. Posted By Persist
