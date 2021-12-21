SMH: Wife Catches Husband Kissing Another Woman On Home Doorbell Camera!

A woman went viral on TikTok after she posted a clip of her husband cheating on her after looking at footage taken by their doorbell security camera. Kaylie Kristina, shared that her husband didn’t want to attend a family trip because he was sick, but it looks like he had other plans. After the video surfaced on the internet her followers wanted to know has he apologized and she responded, “Yes he has been apologizing to me, but I don’t think any apology is ever going to be good enough,” Kristina declared. “I don’t think I can ever be at a point where I can be like, ‘It’s okay,’ because it wasn’t okay.” The footage shows her husband walking the lady out of the home and kissing her goodbye. Users on TikTok are certain that two had sex before walking her out. Posted By PSmooth