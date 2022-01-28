Chipotle Worker Serves Knuckle Sandwich To A Rude Customer!
Backstory: "The man in the grey jumpsuit was complaining about his food being touched by the same gloves that they were handling cash with and demanded a free meal because Covid. Apparently he wasn’t masked up anyway so it was a little ironic. Anyway, they didn’t give him a free meal and out of anger he tossed his food at the sign causing a mess. He attempted to leave but realized he left his phone at the chipotle. This altercation you see is him demanding his phone back, and I think the employee was trying to alert the authorities." Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS