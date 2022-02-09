Women Are Going Crazy For This Monkeys Drip... Endangered Species, Red-Shanked Douc, From Vietnam Cambodia Border!

Footage via National Geographic youtube page https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpVm7bg6pXKo1Pr6k5kxG9A

"The Red-shanked Douc is facing extinction. These Old World monkeys, known to be one of the most colourful in the world, are dying. In Vietnam alone, as much as 70% of their population has been lost in a span of just 30 years. The situation has now reached a crisis point. Doucs may be extinct in Vietnam in the next 10 years, because of poaching, hunting and habitat loss. The Douc Langur Foundation, DLF for short, was set up in 2007 to protect Doucs in Vietnam. Its mission is to act as a ‘research and educational organization’. Its main objective is to protect the Douc and their wild habitat. Thereby ensuring their survival and longevity for generations to come. The DLF conducts fieldwork and research in two locations: Son Tra Nature Reserve and Chu Mom Ray National Park. The DLF hires locals to monitor the Douc and Gibbon populations. They also carry out patrols and surveillance of hunting and poaching activity in the forest. They have been successful in removing traps, destroying hunter camps as well as confiscating Doucs and Gibbons kept by locals as pets. The Douc Langur Foundation continues to spearhead enforcement activities. Last year alone, DLF team members removed more than 4000 wire traps and recovered close to 20,000 snares. As many as 220 living animals were set free, with 70 hunting camps destroyed." - Douc Langur Foundation

Posted by Thrillz