The Terrifying Moments A Group Of Mountain Climbers Get Stuck In Path Of A Rock Collapse!

Rock climbing as well as mountain climbing is an extreme sport that thrillseekers and adrenaline junkies seek out. Obviously, they both come with their own set of dangers and possible tragic outcomes. A poor choice of footing, damaged equipment, the inexperience or over-confidence of the climber are just a few of the many things that can go wrong and send the person tumbling down to the ground below. In this footage, you can see a very real and scary moment as the group of hikers are forced to take cover during a rock collapse on the side of the mountain they are climbing. The Goûter Route/Goûter Couloir is also known as the "Corridor of Death" or "Gully of Death", is known for its dangerous and deadly conditions, especially rockslides. Goûter Route is one of the two normal mountaineering routes used to reach the Mont-Blanc summit and the most popular one. From 1990 to 2011, the PGHMF registers show 291 rescue operations in the Goûter couloir, which resulted in 74 deaths and 180 injuries, and from 1990 to 2017 347 rescue operations resulted in 102 deaths and 230 injuries. It means on average, 3.7 fatal accidents per summer season, representing the highest frequency in the Alps.