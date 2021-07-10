Pure Foolery: Nick Cannon Sends A Llama To Kevin Hart For His Birthday! "I'm Gonna Send An Orangutang To You"
Kevin Hart took to Instagram to share a hilarious video clip showing fans his birthday gift from Cannon. Vowing revenge, the comedian adds, “Nick Cannon you have out done yourself this time buddy. Birthday war pranks are on and I swear to God you have no idea what you’re in store for. I’m gonna send a fucking orangutang to you!”. Posted By Persist
