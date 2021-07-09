Teen Atlanta "Water Boys" Shot Multiple Times While Selling Water On The Side Of The Road!

"A teenager was shot multiple times while selling water along I-285 Thursday afternoon in College Park, police said. According to investigators, four 17-year-old boys were selling bottles of water on the I-285N exit ramp to Old National Highway when they encountered by two male suspects in a white four-door sedan. "The occupants of the white sedan approached the teens, brandished firearms, and proceeded to open fire," Lieutenant O. Manning with College Park Police stated in a news release. " - FOX5 Atlanta
Posted by Thrillz

