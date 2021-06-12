Logan Paul Responds To People Saying He Got Knocked Out During The Mayweather Fight!
The video of the stunned Logan Paul during the fight had some believing that maybe Mayweather got the better of the bigger fighter in the ring, "accidentally" knocking him out but holding him up to help the fight go the distance and give the people their money's worth. Paul responds via his podcast. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS