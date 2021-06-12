Logan Paul Responds To People Saying He Got Knocked Out During The Mayweather Fight!

BROKEN? 18,951 views

The video of the stunned Logan Paul during the fight had some believing that maybe Mayweather got the better of the bigger fighter in the ring, "accidentally" knocking him out but holding him up to help the fight go the distance and give the people their money's worth. Paul responds via his podcast. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS