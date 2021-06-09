Whats Wrong With People: 30-Year-Old Woman Poses As Her 13-Year-Old So She Can Be On TikTok To Record Her Sneaking & Chilling In A Middle School!
A Texas mom was arrested for allegedly posing as her 13-year-old daughter for nearly a whole day of middle school, according to a report Sunday. Casey Garcia, 30, allegedly slipped into the unnamed school in San Elizario dressed as the teen â complete with a hoodie, backpack and face mask â to prove a point about lax security! Posted By PSmooth
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS