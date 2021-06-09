Whats Wrong With People: 30-Year-Old Woman Poses As Her 13-Year-Old So She Can Be On TikTok To Record Her Sneaking & Chilling In A Middle School!

BROKEN? 17,167 views

A Texas mom was arrested for allegedly posing as her 13-year-old daughter for nearly a whole day of middle school, according to a report Sunday. Casey Garcia, 30, allegedly slipped into the unnamed school in San Elizario dressed as the teen â complete with a hoodie, backpack and face mask â to prove a point about lax security! Posted By PSmooth

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS