Plastic Madness: Transgender Named "Iconic Facce" Sentenced To 15 Years For Robbing Banks!
An Alabama woman named Iconic Facce was found guilty this week on two counts of armed robbery after holding up a Mississippi bank two years ago — a crime she allegedly committed to fund her plastic surgery. After the 39-year-old’s plea, Circuit Judge Randi Peresich Mueller sentenced Facce to the maximum term of 15 years on each count to run concurrently.
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS